Growers in Matun village, Hebei Province are busy harvesting hawthorns in their orchards, which cover a total 1,333 hectares.

A farmer collects hawthorns in Matun village, North China's Hebei Province. Photo: Xinhua

Farmers pick hawthorns in Matun village, North China's Hebei Province. Photo: Xinhua

Farmers pick hawthorns in Matun village, North China's Hebei Province. Photo: Xinhua