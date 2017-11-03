S.Korea's Blue House holds security meeting to discuss unilateral sanctions on DPRK

South Korea's presidential Blue House held a standing committee meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) on Thursday to discuss the country's unilateral sanctions on the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), the Blue House said on Friday.
The NSC standing committee meeting was chaired on Thursday afternoon by Chung Eui-yong, top national security advisor to President Moon Jae-in
, according to a press release from Moon's office.
The participants discussed standalone sanctions, which the South Korean government can take, based on the result of past consultations with other countries to implement the UN Security Council resolution.
The UN Security Council unanimously adopted a new resolution on Sept. 11 to tough sanctions on Pyongyang over its sixth and most powerful nuclear test on Sept. 3.
Attending the meeting were ministers of foreign affairs and unification, vice defense minister, the presidential chief of staff, deputy chiefs of the National Security Office (NSO) of the Blue House and the coast guard head.
Meanwhile, the committee members discussed ways to prevent South Korean ships from entering the DPRK waters again.
A South Korean fishing boat, the 391 Hungjin, reportedly was returned to the country on Friday after entering the DPRK waters and being seized by the DPRK troops for six days.