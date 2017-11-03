China, Laos vow to build strong community of shared destiny

China and Laos have vowed to further strengthen cooperation to jointly build a strong community of shared destiny.



The pledge came during a meeting between Bounnhang Vorachit, General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and president of Laos, and Song Tao, special envoy of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Xi Jinping.



Song, who is also head of the CPC Central Committee's International Department, has been here on a visit from Thursday to Friday to brief the Laotian side on the 19th CPC National Congress.



At their meeting, Song conveyed Xi's message that under the guidance of the spirit of the 19th CPC National Congress, the Chinese party and people will make new and greater contributions to promote the building of a new type of international relations and a community of shared future for mankind.



Xi said in the message that both being socialist countries, China stands ready to work with Laos to jointly build an unbreakable community of shared destiny and push for a new realm in the development of the socialist cause, based on the principles of long-term stability, good neighborly friendship, mutual trust and all-round cooperation and in the spirit of good neighbors, friends, comrades and partners.



Bounnhang, for his part, spoke highly of the great achievements of the 19th CPC National Congress and the theoretical contributions of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era to the socialist cause in the world.



He said Laos will learn from the outcomes of the 19th CPC National Congress in the innovation of theory and practice, and continue to strengthen exchanges and cooperation between the two parties to jointly build a strong Laos-China community of shared destiny.

