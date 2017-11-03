Hong Kong plays important role in Belt and Road Initiative: HKSAR's chief executive

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region's (HKSAR) Chief Executive Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor said Friday that Hong Kong can serve the Belt and Road
Initiative well in different areas including fund-raising and infrastructure development.
Speaking at the Belt and Road Innovation and Development Forum on Friday, Lam said that the Belt and Road Initiative is the new driving force of the global economy over the next few decades, with strong emphasis on international cooperation.
"It will attract more international interactive trading systems and investment flows. Now is the time for us to awaken to the Belt and Road chimes. I believe with us jointly acting together, the Initiative will materialize into reality," Lam said.
Hong Kong handles some 70 percent of global Renminbi transactions, providing a wide range of Renminbi services and products, with a deep and multilingual financial talent pool, the chief executive said.
"Hong Kong is, in short, ideally positioned to serve as the Belt and Road's fund-raising and risk-management capital," she added.
Lam mentioned that infrastructure development is the driving force of the Belt and Road Initiative and Hong Kong has much to offer in professional service areas such as consultation, planning, design, construction, project development, operation management and capacity building.