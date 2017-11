Flight from Dublin makes emergency landing in France

A flight from Dublin made an emergency landing on Friday at Bordeaux-Merignac airport as one passenger got sick on board, the press service of the French airport told Xinhua.



The landing was not caused by technical problems, and the passenger had been sent to the hospital, according to the same source.



The flight, EI592, belonging to air company Aer Lingus, was flying from Dublin to Madrid, according to some reports.