World leaders, political parties extend congratulations to CPC congress

Congratulations have poured in from around the world during the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and since Xi Jinping was re-elected general secretary of the CPC Central Committee.



Heads of state and leaders of government, political parties, international organizations, non-governmental groups, as well as ambassadors, overseas Chinese, compatriots from China's Hong Kong and Macau Special Administrative Regions and Taiwan, have sent congratulatory messages on the success of the congress and extended their good wishes to the CPC Central Committee and the newly-elected leadership.



The congress was held on Oct. 18-24 in Beijing.

