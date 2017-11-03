TCM education activity held in E China's primary school

Students pick herbal medicine under the instruction of their teacher at Baixian Central School in Changxing County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 3, 2017. A thematic education activity was held on Friday at the primary school, the county's traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) education base. More than 180 species of TCM were planted in the school's plantation. Photo: Xinhua

