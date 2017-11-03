Chinese torreya harvested in E China's Hangzhou

Visitors hug a Chinese torreya tree at Huaqiao Village of Banqiao Township of Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 3, 2017. There are more than 300,000 torreya trees in Banqiao Township and planting of the nutritious torreya has increased local growers' income. Photo: Xinhua

A villager dries fruits of Chinese torreya trees during the harvest season at Huaqiao Village of Banqiao Township of Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 3, 2017. Photo: Xinhua

Villagers dry fruits of Chinese torreya trees during the harvest season at Huaqiao Village of Banqiao Township of Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 3, 2017.Photo: Xinhua

Fruits of Chinese torreya trees are seen during the harvest season at Huaqiao Village of Banqiao Township of Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 3, 2017.Photo: Xinhua