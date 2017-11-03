3rd test flight for C919

China's large passenger aircraft, the C919, completed its third test flight after four hours in the air on Friday at Shanghai Pudong International Airport, thepaper.cn reported.



The aircraft will be taken to Xi'an for further test flights, and a second C919 will undergo its first test flight at the end of the year.



The successful test flight of C919 made China the fourth jumbo jet producer after the United States, Western Europe and Russia.



Global Times

