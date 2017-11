Advanced dredger

China successfully launched Tiankun, a 140-meter-long cutter-suction dredger in Qidong, East China's Jiangsu Province on Friday, the largest and most advanced of its kind in Asia.



With a cutting power of 6,600 kilowatts, the Tiankun can excavate 6,000 cubic meters an hour at a maximum depth of 35 meters.



Global Times