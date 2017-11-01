iPhone X gets tepid debut in China

The iPhone X went on sale in China on Friday, but this year won't be as promising for scalpers.



At Zhongguancun, Beijing's largest electronics market, scalpers told the Global Times that profit margins were thin due to online pre-orders and ample supply from Apple.



As of Friday morning, most scalpers were not interested in purchasing the 64GB version. A 256GB deep grey iPhone X was only fetching up to 300 yuan ($45) over the listed price.



Meanwhile, the Global Times saw only about 20 people lined up outside the Apple's Dawanglu outlet in Beijing for the release of the iPhone X on Friday morning.



Apple staff demonstrated the new handset to potential customers, fielding questions about the absence of a physical home button and the FaceID recognition feature.



An employee said the phone's release saw a boost in visitors to the store.



"Almost double the daily volume," said the employee. The Global Times counted around 120 people at the store.



However, those seeking to buy the phone were informed the store would only be fulfilling online pre-orders. The next round of orders will be serviced at 8 am Saturday.



A customer said she had originally planned to buy an iPhone X, but changed her mind after she was informed about the pre-order process and wait time.



"I can wait two or three more months," said the woman, who declined to be named.



At the Apple store in Hong Kong's Causeway Bay, about 20 people stood in line to pick up their pre-orders.



Employees told the Global Times some people began lining up as early as 6 am.