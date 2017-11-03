Dutch bank cancels invitation to Kevin Spacey

Dutch bank ING announced on Friday that it has withdrawn an invitation for American Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey to attend a business event in Rotterdam.



Spacey now faces accusations of sexual misconduct.



The presence of Spacey is "no longer desirable" given the commotion surrounding the allegations, said the event organiser in a short statement.



In addition, his presence would detract from the conference aim of inspiring entrepreneurs, said the organiser.



The leading actor of TV series House of Cards was accused of making a "sexual advance" at a 14-year-old boy some 30 years ago. He was also accused of inappropriate behavior when he was artistic director at the Old Vic theatre in London from 2003 to 2015.



On Thursday, Netflix has halted the production of the sixth season of House of Cards.



Spacey was one of many Hollywood A-listers facing the fallout of newly-surfaced accusations as the Harvey Weinstein scandal continues to roil the American film industry.

