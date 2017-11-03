China sets timeline to develop industrial internet

China has set a clear timetable for integration of industry and the internet, or the "industrial Internet," a senior official said Friday.



By 2025, construction of industrial internet infrastructure network covering all regions and sectors will be basically complete, said Chen Zhaoxiong, vice minister of industry and information technology (MIIT).



By 2035, China will lead the world in key sectors of the industrial Internet field.



By the middle of the century, China should be among the top countries in terms of overall strength of industrial Internet.



"The industrial internet is a new concept that matters to the whole world," said Han Xia, an MIIT official. "Compared with developed countries, China still lags behind."



A State Council executive meeting Monday approved guidelines on developing the industrial internet, promising streamlined administration and fiscal support. Market access will be widened, and companies encouraged to seek private funding.



Businesses must improve security against cyber attacks, while specialist network security systems for key manufacturing sectors such as automobiles, aviation and aerospace will be put in place.



In line with overall economic restructuring, billions of yuan are expected to flow into technology projects related to the "Made in China 2025" strategy, a blueprint for improving the manufacturing sector.

