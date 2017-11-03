Turkish president vows to eradicate terror camps in Iraq, Syria

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday vowed to destroy all the terror camps in Iraq and Syria.



"Currently, many places in Iraq and Syria are nests for terrorists," Erdogan said during his speeches in the western province of Manisa.



He stressed that his country is determined to protect its citizens and eradicate terrorism beyond Turkey's border.



"For us, everyone who takes side with terrorists is a terrorist," the Turkish leader said, accusing Turkey's Western allies including the United States of supporting the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and Kurdish militants in Syria.



Turkey regards both the PKK and the Syrian Kurdish militia known as People's Protection Units as terror groups.

