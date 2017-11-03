Russia, Iran sign cooperation deals in gas sector

Russia and Iran have signed a series of deals to develop bilateral cooperation in the gas sector, Russia's gas giant Gazprom said Friday.



"Today, a big step has been taken in the development of the Russian-Iranian partnership in the gas sector," Vitali Markelov, Gazprom's deputy head, said in a statement.



The company said it had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on strategic cooperation with Iran's Oil Ministry.



They will study the prospects of jointly developing gas fields in Iran, gas transportation and sales, gas liquefaction and gas-to-chemicals production.



Gazprom and Iran's hydrocarbons producer National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) signed an MoU to develop a unified system for the extraction and transportation of natural gas in Iran.



Gazprom and NIOC also signed an MoU on preparing a joint feasibility study for the Iran-Pakistan-India gas pipeline project.



A third MoU signed by Gazprom with the Industrial Development and Renovation Organization of Iran is aimed at cooperation in gas liquefaction projects in third countries, and in deep processing and gas-to-chemicals production in Iran.



Russian President Vladimir Putin made a one-day trip to Tehran Wednesday for trilateral talks between Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia.

