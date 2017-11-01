Outgoing Twitter worker deactivated Trump account

A Twitter employee on the last day with the company was responsible for taking down Donald Trump's account for 11 minutes, the social network said, an event that didn't draw comment from the tweet-prone president until Friday.



Visitors to @realDonaldTrump around 7:00 pm on Thursday were greeted with the message "Sorry, that page doesn't exist!"



Twitter initially said the account had been "inadvertently deactivated due to human error," but later indicated it was done intentionally by a departing worker.



Trump did not react on Twitter to the temporary removal of his account until nearly 12 hours later.



"My Twitter account was taken down for 11 minutes by a rogue employee. I guess the word must finally be getting out-and having an impact," he tweeted.



Trump has 41.7 million followers on his personal Twitter account, which he uses to blast controversial and attention-grabbing comments.



The outage sparked discussion of the security of Trump's account, given the potentially dire consequences of messages falsely attributed to the president.



"Through our investigation we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee's last day," the social media company said on the official Twitter Government account.



"We are conducting a full internal review," it added.



