Turkey warns Greece over military drill at Rhodes island

Turkey on Thursday warned Greece for allegedly conducting an "illegal" joint military drill with Egypt at the Greek island of Rhodes.



Turkey's Foreign Ministry said in a written statement that the joint military exercise is "an open breach of international law."



A joint amphibian attack exercise has been ongoing by Greece and Egypt from Oct. 30 - Nov. 4 at Rhodes island in Greece.



According to the 1947 Treaty of Paris, any military education activities on Rhodes island, which was transferred to Greece from Italy after World War II, is prohibited, read the statement.



The ministry said Turkey has convoyed warnings to the Greek Embassy in Ankara and urged Athens to avoid one-sided acts that will increase tensions in the Aegean Sea.



"In this framework, we stress our expectation from Greece to avoid hostile acts and acts against international law, and we invite third parties not to be partners to these kinds of violations of Greece," the statement added.

