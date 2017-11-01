UN climate talks resume

Nations that adopted the Paris Agreement
two years ago, regroup next week amid grim omens of climate peril and with an anxious eye on the US.
The November 6-17 meeting in Bonn, Germany is the first for UN climate envoys since the US president announced to withdraw from the deal, carefully crafted over many years and helped over the finish line by US former president Barack Obama.
In a year marked by severe flooding in Asia, drought in Africa and an exceptional North American hurricane season, Washington's position "remains unchanged," a state department official said.