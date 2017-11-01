Park expelled from party

Ousted South Korean president Park Geun-hye's own political party expelled her Friday as it seeks to distance itself from the sprawling corruption scandal that led to her impeachment.



The decision had been taken "for the future of our party and the country," said Hong Joon-pyo, chairman of the Liberty Korea Party.



Park was impeached in December after months of mass protests against her over a sprawling corruption scandal, and the constitutional court upheld the decision in March, removing her from office.





