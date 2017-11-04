East African bloc to host regional conference on Ebola

The East African Community (EAC) will on Nov. 8 host a conference on Ebola in the Kenyan capital Nairobi as part of a regional plan to stay alert against an epidemic that killed over 11,000 people in West Africa in 2015.



The EAC Secretariat said in a statement on Friday that delegates to the conference will exchange lessons learnt from the recent Ebola outbreak in West Africa to better prepare the region for future outbreaks of the pandemic and other communicable diseases.



The statement said although no case of Ebola was reported in East Africa, the outbreak had a ripple effect in the region where it caused a slump in tourist arrivals.



During the Ebola outbreak, which mostly hit Sierra Leone, Liberia and Guinea, up to 500 medical experts and other professionals from East Africa were deployed to West Africa to assist the fight, said the statement.



"Their invaluable experience represents unique treasures of knowledge for preventing, combating and mitigating future outbreaks of infectious diseases of public concern," said the statement.

