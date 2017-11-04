Chinese American Film and TV Festival glittering in Los Angeles

Twice this week, Chinese American filmmakers and TV producers gathered in Hollywood where the Chinese American Television Festival (CATF) and the Chinese American Film Festival (CAFF) both held key events to build important cross-cultural relationships between the two countries and foster valuable business alliances.



James Su, chairman of EDI Media and president of both Festivals told Xinhua, "The Chinese American Television Festival and the Chinese American Film Festival have served as important bridges between Hollywood and the Chinese TV and film industry for years, promoting friendship and enhance cooperation."



During the CATF and CAFF, the organizing Committee invited major film studios and television companies to jointly host the co-production summit and film and TV showcase with the hopes to build a pragmatic platform for exchange and cooperation between China and the United States. A variety of promotional activities such as academic forums, thematic film exhibitions, fan meetings and other cultural events will also be held at major universities and museums.



The Chinese American TV Festival kicked off on Monday in Los Angeles. Attending the packed event were several Chinese stars as well as prominent Chinese directors and producers.



Attending US dignitaries included Congresswoman Judy Chu, the first Chinese American woman to be elected to congress; CA State Treasurer, John Chiang, who delivered a warm welcome from LA Mayor Eric Garcetti; San Bernadino County Supervisor, Curt Hagman.



Gu Jin, Cultural Counselor of Chinese Consulate-General in Los Angeles, told Xinhua, "Both our countries are great countries with enormous resources. Entertainment can help foster excellent people-to-people exchange and a mutual understanding between our peoples."



The winner of "Most Popular US TV Actress in China" Award, Khandi Alexander, told Xinhua, "I'm absolutely thrilled. There's so much good television in China, so I am truly honored to win. I loved touring China a while back and can't wait to go again."



The TV awards are a natural extension of the Chinese American Film Festival & Awards which, headquartered in Los Angeles, have been a mainstay in the international film industry for over a decade and a bright spot in the Chinese American calendar.



Running concurrently from October 29th through November 1st, the 13th annual Chinese American Film Festival features many top-rated, must-see films from some of China's finest directors and producers.



The Chinese American Film Awards own red-carpet ceremony was also held Wednesday in Hollywood, attended by a glittering array of US and Chinese celebrities and distinguished guests.



Sun Lushan, acting Consul General of China in Los Angeles, affirmed to a rapt audience that, "cultural exchange is the foundation of US-China relations."



Noting the fast development of Chinese film industry and market in recent year, Miao Xiaotian, president of China Film Co-production Corporation, said "China-US film cooperation will have a broad vista as exchanges in the field have been on increase day by day."



Also attending the event were such Hollywood luminaries as, Academy Nominee, Bill Mechanic (producer of "Hacksaw Ridge"); A-list director, Rob Cohen ("Fast & The Furious"); actress, Erica Christiansen ( "Bourne Identity"); actress, Francesca Eastwood ("The Vault" , daughter of Clint Eastwood); prolific US-China producer, Andre Morgan; as well as executives from Lionsgate, Paramount, and Arclight.



Andre Morgan told Xinhua, "I've been doing business in China since the 70's, but this is a special event that allows other filmmakers to develop ties with Chinese companies that can lead to great co-production opportunities for producers from both sides of the Pacific."



A-list director, Rob Cohen, told Xinhua, "There's some great filmmakers coming out of China these days and I'm looking forward to collaborating with them in the future."



Stu Levy, chairman of the International Committee at the Producers Guild of America, told Xinhua that "The PGA has a strong interest in the direction the Chinese industry will take. By establishing an on-going dialogue now to exchange know-how and find ways to cooperate, we are building a foundation for a mutually-beneficial future."

