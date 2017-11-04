Russia bans entry of dozens of Canadians in response to sanctions

Moscow decides to ban entry of dozens of Canadian citizens to Russia in retaliation to Canada's new sanctions, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday.



"We are forced to act in a mirror-like manner. Based on the principle of reciprocity, it was decided to ban entry to the Russian Federation of a number of Canadian individuals. The list is long, there are dozens of names in it," the ministry's spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in a commentary posted on the ministry's website.



Russophobic individuals who intend to destroy bilateral relations between the two countries are the targets, Zakharova said.



The diplomat called on the Canadian side to quit playing "sanctions games" and take the path of constructive interaction.



"We expect that the political circles of Canada will have an epiphany and abandon the disastrous course leading to further aggravation of bilateral relations," she said.



Earlier on Friday, Canada imposed sanctions against 30 Russian officials suspected of being linked to the prison death of Russian anti-corruption lawyer Sergei Magnitsky in 2009, who was jailed after alleging a massive tax fraud.

