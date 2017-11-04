China-LatAm Business Summit presented in Cuba trade fair

The 9th China-Latin America Business Summit, which will take place in late November, was presented on Friday at the 35th Havana International Trade Fair, FIHAV 2017.



Presented by Rocio Merino, who attends the Cuban Fair and is in charge of exports promotion at Uruguay XXI, the country's investment agency, the Summit will take place from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2 at the Punta del Este Convention Center.



Merino said that for almost all the countries in Latin America, China is an ideal ally with an economy in expansion.



"China's economy maintains an upward trend, therefore it continues to have a large number of consumers who can use our products while Chinese companies are positioned abroad, so that Latin America and the Caribbean can be an investment destination for them," said the Uruguayan official.



The Business Summit is organized alternately one year in China and another in a Latin American country, aiming to promote the convergence of business in strategic areas.



In this sense, the director of ProCuba, the island´s Center for the Promotion of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, Roberto Verrier, highlighted the importance of the meeting for Havana.



"We have participated for several years, not only ProCuba, but also the Cuban Chamber of Commerce, and the most important thing is that several Cuban companies go to business exchanges."



According to the official, that participation offers "the chance to increase business with Cuba, expanding our exports and knowing the reality of the country."



The Summit is expected to involve more than 700 companies and national authorities, senior officials and experts from China and Latin America, as well as representatives from multilateral and international financing agencies.



This edition of the Summit is organized by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and, this year, by the Institute for the promotion of investments, exports and country image, Uruguay XXI.



In addition to China, the previous Summits have been held in Chile, Colombia, Peru, Costa Rica and Mexico.

