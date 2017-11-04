CPC Constitution, National Congress report published across China

The revised Constitution of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the report of the 19th CPC National Congress have been published across the country.



Dozens of publishing houses are printing the latest revision of the CPC Constitution, which highlights the inclusion of "Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era", and the report delivered by Xi at the congress.



The report and the CPC Constitution are available at nationwide bookstores.



Shanghai Printing Group had printed 600,000 reports, 800,000 CPC Constitutions, and other related documents, according to Shen Jianyi, general manager of the company.



Shen said he initially knew Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era was included in the amendment of the Constitution via the Internet. But more than 150 employees at the company would experience the "historical moment" of printing it.



Jiang Jianhua, who took part in the debut of the printed reports and CPC Constitutions in a bookstore, said he was eager to study the fulltexts. "We should integrate those new concepts and new ideas into our daily lives, particularly Xi's thought."



After reading the report and the CPC Constitution, Tang Di, a recent graduate of Lancaster University in Great Britain, who has just returned to China, said he understood the strong leadership of CPC as key to unifying the country.



"I have obviously felt that the position of my country has been improved during the time I've spent abroad," Tang said.



"China is now full of opportunities. Our young generation should be more confident about the future and the country," he said.

