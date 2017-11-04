Chen Xi present certificates at Party School graduation ceremony

Chen Xi (C), president of the Party School of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, attends a graduation ceremony of the Party school in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 3, 2017. Chen presented certificates to 453 autumn-semester graduating students on Friday. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

Communist Party of China (CPC) official Chen Xi attended the graduation ceremony of the Party School of the CPC Central Committee on Friday.Chen, president of the CPC's top Party school and a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, presented certificates to 453 autumn-semester graduating students.Three student representatives delivered speeches at the ceremony, stating their determination to fulfill their prime political task of studying, spreading and implementing the spirit of the 19th National Congress of the CPC.He Yiting, executive vice president of the school, chaired the event.