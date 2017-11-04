That Luang Festival marked in Vientiane, Laos

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/11/4 9:05:35

Buddhist believers pray at That Luang Stupa in Vientiane, capital of Laos, on Nov. 3, 2017. The That Luang Festival is considered as the country's most important religious festival. (Xinhua/Liu Ailun)


 

Photo taken on Nov. 3, 2017 shows the night view of That Luang Stupa in Vientiane, capital of Laos. The That Luang Festival is considered as the country's most important religious festival. (Xinhua/Liu Ailun)


 

