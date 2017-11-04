iPhone X goes on sale around world

Customers wait in line outside an Apple Store to purchase iPhone X in Pasadena, California, the United States, on Nov. 3, 2017. The iPhone X went on sale around the world on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhao Hanrong)

A customer poses for a photo with a new iPhone X outside an Apple Store in Pasadena, California, the United States, on Nov. 3, 2017. The iPhone X went on sale around the world on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhao Hanrong)

An Apple staff member shows a new iPhone X at an Apple Store in Pasadena, California, the United States, on Nov. 3, 2017. The iPhone X went on sale around the world on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhao Hanrong)

A customer is interviewed after he got a new iPhone X outside an Apple Store in Pasadena, California, the United States, on Nov. 3, 2017. The iPhone X went on sale around the world on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhao Hanrong)