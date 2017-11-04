Villagers benefit from rural development project in E China

Tourists from Hangzhou visit Mulianwu Village of Anji County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 3, 2017. A total of 380,000 villagers in Anji have benefited from a rural development project helping rural residents improve their living conditions and increase income since 2008. The average for rural residents' per capita disposable income in Anji reached 25,477 yuan (about 3,845 U.S. dollars) at the end of 2016. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Photo taken on Nov. 3, 2017 shows a scene of Mantangli Village in Anji County, east China's Zhejiang Province. A total of 380,000 villagers in Anji have benefited from a rural development project helping rural residents improve their living conditions and increase income since 2008. The average for rural residents' per capita disposable income in Anji reached 25,477 yuan (about 3,845 U.S. dollars) at the end of 2016. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Photo taken on Nov. 2, 2017 shows a residential area under construction in Dazhuyuan Village of Anji County, east China's Zhejiang Province. A total of 380,000 villagers in Anji have benefited from a rural development project helping rural residents improve their living conditions and increase income since 2008. The average for rural residents' per capita disposable income in Anji reached 25,477 yuan (about 3,845 U.S. dollars) at the end of 2016. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Tourists take photos in Lingfeng neighbourhood of Anji County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 3, 2017. A total of 380,000 villagers in Anji have benefited from a rural development project helping rural residents improve their living conditions and increase income since 2008. The average for rural residents' per capita disposable income in Anji reached 25,477 yuan (about 3,845 U.S. dollars) at the end of 2016. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)