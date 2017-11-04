China Internet Industry investment posts double-digit growth in Q3

China's Internet industry saw double-digit year-on-year growth in investment in the third quarter.



Investment in the industry reached 6 billion US dollars in the third quarter, up 22.2 percent from a year earlier, according to a report released by China Academy of Information and Communications Technology.



On a quarter-on-quarter basis, however, the number was down 55.6 percent due to lack of large-value investment cases.



The number of investment cases reached 429 in the third quarter, up by 75.1 percent from the second quarter, and by 193.8 percent from the same period last year, showing a more active capital market.



Among all investment cases, 83 were in the e-commerce, 77 in Internet finance, 48 in business services and 36 in online education.



In terms of investment value, Internet finance drew the most investment -- 1.26 billion dollars -- followed by online tourism and e-commerce.

