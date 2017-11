CPC Constitution published in ethnic languages

The revised Constitution of the Communist Party of China (CPC) have been published in seven ethnic minority languages, the publisher said Saturday.



It has been published in the Mongolian, Tibetan, Uygur, Kazakh, Korean, Yi and Zhuang languages, and is now available nationwide, according to the Ethnic Publishing House.



The 19th CPC National Congress adopted the revised CPC Constitution on Oct. 24.