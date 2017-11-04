Black snub-nosed monkeys observed in S China's national park

A black snub-nosed monkey, also known as the Yunnan golden monkey, climbs a tree in the Yunnan golden monkey national park in Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Deqen, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 3, 2017. The black snub-nosed monkey is an endangered species of primate endemic to China. Photo: Xinhua

