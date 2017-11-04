Chrysanthemums cultivation benefits local economy in China's Hebei

A villager sorts out chrysanthemum in Renrangli Township of Xinhe County, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 4, 2017. The cultivation of chrysanthemums there help local villagers increase income. Photo: Xinhua

A villager sorts out chrysanthemum in Renrangli Township of Xinhe County, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 4, 2017. The cultivation of chrysanthemums there help local villagers increase income. Photo: Xinhua

A villager sorts out chrysanthemum in Renrangli Township of Xinhe County, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 4, 2017. The cultivation of chrysanthemums there help local villagers increase income. Photo: Xinhua

A villager sorts out chrysanthemum in Renrangli Township of Xinhe County, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 4, 2017. The cultivation of chrysanthemums there help local villagers increase income. Photo: Xinhua