Autumn-colored scenery at Songba Village in China's Qinghai

Children play in a field on an autumn day at Songba Village of Guide County in Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Provincek, Nov. 3, 2017. Photo: Xinhua

Photo taken on Nov. 3, 2017 shows the autumn-colored scenery at Songba Village of Guide County in Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province.Photo: Xinhua

Photo taken on Nov. 3, 2017 shows the autumn-colored scenery at Songba Village of Guide County in Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. Photo: Xinhua

Photo taken on Nov. 3, 2017 shows the autumn leaves at Songba Village of Guide County in Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. Photo: Xinhua