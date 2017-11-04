18th Rudong Int'l Kite Fair held in Rudong, China's Jiangsu

A competitor flies a kite during the 18th Rudong International Kite Fair in Rudong, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 4, 2017. The fair attracts more than 200 competitors of 51 groups from home and abroad. Photo: Xinhua

