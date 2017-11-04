18th Rudong Int'l Kite Fair held in Rudong, China's Jiangsu

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/11/4 18:49:07

A competitor flies a kite during the 18th Rudong International Kite Fair in Rudong, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 4, 2017. The fair attracts more than 200 competitors of 51 groups from home and abroad. Photo: Xinhua


 

Competitors fly kites during the 18th Rudong International Kite Fair in Rudong, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 4, 2017. The fair attracts more than 200 competitors of 51 groups from home and abroad. Photo: Xinhua


 

A competitor flies a kite during the 18th Rudong International Kite Fair in Rudong, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 4, 2017. The fair attracts more than 200 competitors of 51 groups from home and abroad. Photo: Xinhua


 

Competitors fly kites during the 18th Rudong International Kite Fair in Rudong, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 4, 2017. Photo: Xinhua


 

