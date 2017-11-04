Chrysler to recall 148,141 vehicles in China

Chrysler will recall 148,141 vehicles in Chinese mainland because a possible short circuit could disable the airbags and seat belt pretensioners, according to the country's quality watchdog.



The imported Compass and Patriot models were manufactured between Aug. 17, 2009 and Aug. 20, 2014, according to a General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine statement.



Chrysler said an electrical short circuit could occur in the occupant restraint control module when collisions happen.



Starting Monday, the company will replace the faulty components free of charge.

