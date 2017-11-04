China appoints new police chief

Zhao Kezhi was appointed minister of public security in accordance with the decision by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) at a bi-monthly session, which closed on Saturday.



Zhao replaced Guo Shengkun, currently secretary of the Political and Legal Affairs Committee under the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.



Zhao was previously the secretary of CPC Hebei Provincial Committee.



After the Standing Committee concluded its session, Zhao attended an oath-taking ceremony to pledge his allegiance to the Constitution.

