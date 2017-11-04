China's HKSAR to enact National Anthem Law through local legislation

The government of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) announced on Saturday that the National Anthem Law will be enacted in the HKSAR through local legislation.



"In pursuance to Article 18 of the Basic Law, the National Anthem Law will be applied in the HKSAR by way of appropriate local legislation consistent with the HKSAR's constitutional and legal regime," the HKSAR government's Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Bureau said in a statement.



The bureau said the move followed the decision of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress at its meeting on Saturday to add the National Anthem Law to Annex III of the Basic Law.



During the legislative process, the HKSAR government will carefully consider the views of the public and legislators, the bureau added.

