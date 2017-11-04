Iranians rally to mark anniversary of US Embassy seizure

Tens of thousands of Iranians held demonstrations nationwide on Saturday to mark the 38th anniversary of the seizure of the former US Embassy in Tehran.



On Saturday, demonstrators gathered outside the former US Embassy in central Tehran, now called "den of espionage," carrying placards and shouting anti-US and anti-Israel slogans.



Since the 1979 takeover of the US mission by Iranian students, which followed the overthrow of the then US-backed shah, or king, in Iran, Iranians have been marking the occasion every year by holding rallies on the anniversary dubbed as "National Day against the Global Arrogance."



The occasion this year followed the aggressive remarks of the US President Donald Trump against Iran last month, who accused Iran and its Islamic Revolution Guards Corps of agitating regional instability and exporting violence.



Trump also refused to recertify and threatened to terminate the hard-won Iran nuclear accord, saying it was "one of the worst and most one-sided transactions the United States has ever entered into."



In an address to the rally in Tehran, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani said that the US foreign policy has failed vis-a-vis Iran.



"American politicians and its people have had second thoughts about their choice of president and acknowledge that the US has been defeated in materializing its foreign policy," Shamkhani was quoted as saying by Press TV.



Shamkhani said that the countries which have US pace of anti-Iran stance over the past years have also sustained losses with their Iran relations.



The US embassy in Tehran was stormed by Iranian students on Nov. 4, 1979, and its personnel were held hostage for 444 days. The United States broke off diplomatic relations with Iran in 1980 and the ties between the two countries have remained severed ever since.

