Prominent Angolan military general dies in Spain

The first chief of the general staff of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA), General Joao de Matos, died on Saturday in Spain's Madrid at the age of 62.



This was confirmed on Saturday on a communique released by the Politburo of the ruling MPLA party, which highlights de Matos' status as a fighter in the struggle for peace in Angola.



De Matos, one of the most respected generals of the FAA, which he helped create, led the Angolan forces sent to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) at the request of the then DRC President Laurent-Desire Kabila, in the civil war that hit the neighboring country in 1998.



He was chief of the general staff of the FAA between 1991 (before the first Angolan elections) and 1999.

