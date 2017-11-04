3 killed, 15 injured in pilgrimage bus overturn in Myanmar

Three people including two women have been killed and 15 others injured in a car overturn accident in Kalay, Myanmar's northwestern Sagaing region, said the Ministry of Home Affairs in a press release on Saturday.



With 15 people on board, a pilgrimage bus coming back from the Mya Thein Dan pagoda festival lost brake control and killed three pedestrians on the spot on Friday afternoon, the release said.



The injured were taken to Kalay General Hospital for urgent treatment.

