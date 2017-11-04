Dismissal of former Chongqing party chief as lawmaker confirmed

China's top legislature Saturday confirmed that Sun Zhengcai, former party chief of Chongqing, was disqualified as a deputy to the National People's Congress (NPC).



Sun, former secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Chongqing Municipal Committee, was dismissed from his post of NPC deputy by the Chongqing Municipal People's Congress in September for serious violation of disciplines and suspected violation of law.



He was expelled from the CPC in October, after being removed from his Party post and put under investigation in July.



The NPC Standing Committee also confirmed the dismissal of three other deputies, Li Chaoxing from northern China's Tianjin, Zheng Hengri from northeastern Jilin and Mo Jiancheng from eastern Jiangxi.



The NPC now has a total of 2,900 deputies.

