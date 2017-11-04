Indian PM describes opposition party as "termite"

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on opposition the Congress party over corruption, describing it as "termite."



Modi was addressing a political rally at Kangra in northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh when he used the term. He urged voters to abandon the party and vote his ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP).



"If you clean just on the surface, termites come back after a few days. The Congress party's depraved mentality is like termites," Modi described.



"You cannot just change the government and expect to be done with it, you have to take them out from the roots. Only then we can free Himachal of this disease," Modi added.



The local elections in Himachal Pradesh are scheduled to be held on Nov. 9.



"There should not be one polling booth where this termite called Congress be allowed to thrive," Modi said.



Currently, the Congress party rules the northern Indian state.

