Cold front to sweep north China

A cold front will sweep across northern China in the next three days, bringing falling temperatures, rain and snow, the national observatory said Saturday. Xinjiang
, Inner Mongolia and other northern regions will see temperatures drop by 4 to 10 degrees Celsius from Sunday, the National Meteorological Center (NMC) said.
The chilly weather will be accompanied by rain and snow in some places along the Tianshan Mountain.
From Nov. 4 to Nov. 7, smog will hit the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, as well as adjacent areas.
The cold front is expected to disperse the pollution from Nov. 7, the NMC predicted.
The NMC also forecast heavy rain for Hainan on Monday and Tuesday, with rainfall of up to 200 millimeters.