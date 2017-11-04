China calls for stronger cooperation with US in next-generation nuclear power technology

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has called for closer China-US cooperation in developing the next-generation nuclear power technology, as he met with Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft and chairman of TerraPower Friday.



Speaking highly of the China-US partnership in this field, Li said companies of the two countries have set up a joint venture with each holding half of shares and agreeing to share the intellectual property rights.



TerraPower, LLC signed a joint venture agreement with China National Nuclear Corporation to form the Global Innovation Nuclear Energy Technology Co., Ltd. The two companies plan to work together to complete the Travelling Wave Reactor (TWR) design and commercialize the TWR technology.



"This is a pioneering work in China-US high-tech cooperation, which is on a voluntary basis. This shows the open attitudes of both sides," Li said. He expected win-win results in this cooperation.



China hopes to combine its advantage in talent resources with advanced technologies overseas, and make good use of the internet platform, to promote technological progress that the world can share and benefit from, Li said.



Acknowledging the significance of the next-generation nuclear power in the development of future energy technology, Gates said it is important to ensure the energy supply is clean, safe and reliable.



He said his company cherishes the cooperation with the Chinese counterpart, values China's rich talent resources, and will take an open attitude to translate their shared cooperation vision into reality.

