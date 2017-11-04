Morocco arrests 2 Dutch nationals over cafe shooting

The Moroccan police said on Saturday that they have arrested two Dutch nationals over shooting in a cafe in the tourist city of Marrakech.



On Thursday, two hooded armed men opened fire in a coffee shop, leaving one person dead and two others wounded before fleeing the scene on a motorcycle.



According to a statement from the police, the two suspects, aged 29 and 24, are originally from the Dominican Republic and Suriname.



The coordination operation made as part of international security cooperation revealed that the arrested have antecedents in cases of international drug trafficking, kidnapping, armed robbery, and attempted homicide, the statement said.



The suspects entered Morocco about a week ago, and they were staying in two separate hotels, one of which is located near the cafe where the crime took place, the statement pointed out.



The same source noted that the international security coordination procedures are underway to locate and arrest the main instigator of the crime, who has turned out to be the subject of international arrest warrants issued by Morocco and another European country for his involvement in international drug trafficking and homicide.



On Friday, Morocco said it arrested six people in the city of Casablanca over their suspected involvement in the shooting.

