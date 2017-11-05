Word matters

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT

"I put a backpack with about 10,000 yuan in cash into the trunk; three days later, the money was gone!"So said the owner of a Mercedes-Benz to the police. His cash and a gas refill card were stolen. The owner went shopping in a mall in Haidian district in August, lost his car key, and drove home with a spare key. According to the mall's surveillance video, a man surnamed Shi found his key, went to the parking lot and opened the car. Shi took the backpack from the trunk and returned later to replace it, minus the money and the gas card. The police have discovered that Shi is a deputy manager at a hotel in Mentougou district, owns a BMW himself and is rich. He has been detained by the police. (Source: Beijing Evening News)