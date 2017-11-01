Master Chinese, save cash

We all know that if you know how to speak Chinese, life as an expat is much easier in China. But did you know that if you knew more Chinese it could also save you tons of money? It's true.



There are several different levels one must achieve before unlocking all these expat mysteries. The first level, which I like to call laowai level one, is surpassed once you finally figure out how to get your WeChat wallet and Alipay hooked up so you can order things like taxis and food online.



Most English speakers in Beijing will automatically default to ordering food from Sherpa's, where it's convenient and efficient but super expensive. I bet you didn't know that if you order the same or similar foods from a Chinese app or your WeChat app, you can save tons of money.



Sherpa's has a 15 yuan ($2.27) delivery fee and an 80 yuan minimum order, so every time you want to order food delivery, you are looking at shelling out a minimum of 100 yuan if you're ordering from this foreigner-friendly app. On the other hand, if you're keen to navigate Chinese apps like Dianping, you can save a lot not only on delivery fees but also on minimum order requirements. Just the other day a Chinese friend of mine taught me how to order food, medicine and even goodies from April Gourmet right from my WeChat. I couldn't believe how easy it was to order food from a variety of different restaurants. I was so mad that this whole time living in Beijing I've been wasting tons of money on food delivery catered to English speakers. I didn't even think of trying to navigate the Chinese apps.



Also, who knew that Burger King and Subway deliver as well? That's right, not only will you save money by using the Chinese apps, but your selection of restaurants increases as well. Maybe you can only order by choosing what you like from the pictures, but hey that's really no different from what us non-Chinese speaking expats have to do when we go into a physical restaurant anyway.



If you can manage to order food from a Chinese app successfully, you've upped your laowai level to at least level three. So go get a Chinese friend to show you how to navigate these apps or just learn Chinese already you lazy laowai!



This article was published on the Global Times Metropolitan section Two Cents page, a space for reader submissions, including opinion, humor and satire. The ideas expressed are those of the author alone, and do not represent the position of the Global Times.