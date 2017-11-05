Ireland: Embassy celebrates Halloween

Guests celebrate the Irish festival of Samhain at the Irish Embassy in Beijing. Photo: Courtesy of the Irish Embassy in Beijing

The Embassy of Ireland held a quiz on the evening of November 1 to mark the ancient Irish festival of Samhain. Known as Oiche na Sprideanna or Spirit Night in Ireland, the night marks the end of summer and the beginning of winter. According to legend, on this night, the ghosts of the dead return to walk the earth for one night before the dark half of the year begins. The Irish tradition was carried abroad, particularly to the US, by Irish emigrants fleeing famine in the 19th century and grew into the festival known today as Halloween. More than 80 students from Beijing Foreign Studies University, Tsinghua University and Beijing Dublin International College attended the event. The night included a dramatic reading of Irish author Bram Stoker's Dracula, a buffet of Halloween inspired food and drink, and a quiz testing students on their knowledge of films, music and Halloween traditions.