Portugal: Minister’s visit sparks deeper oceanic cooperation

A seminar titled China and Portugal Blue Partnership and the XXI Century Maritime Silk Road
took place at the Westin Beijing Chaoyang Hotel on October 30. The event was hosted by Portugal's Minister of Sea, Ana Paula Vitorino, and the Administrator of the State Oceanic Administration of China, Wang Hong. The Portuguese Ambassador to China Jorge Torres-Pereira gave a welcoming remark, followed by Wang and Vitorino. Other guests, including Yang Ya, the CEO of the China Three Gorges Corp, and Zhang Xuguang, the vice president of China Development Bank, also gave a speech. Yang discussed investment and strategic partnerships between his company and Energias de Portugal, while Zhang explored the idea of a partnership between China and Portugal. The seminar was held as a part of Minister Vitorino's official visit to China from October 29 to November 4. It aimed to foster a close and good cooperation between the State Oceanic Administration and the Portuguese Ministry of the Sea.