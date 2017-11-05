Algeria: Embassy marks 63rd anniversary

Algerian Ambassador to China gives a speech. Photo: Yin Yeping/GT
The Embassy of Algeria in Beijing celebrated the 63rd anniversary of the country's national day at China World Summit Wing, Beijing on November 2, drawing the participation of several hundred people.
Algerian Ambassador to China Ahcene Boukhelfa hosted the event in which he addressed the meaning of the celebration for Algerian people and reinforced the importance of Sino-Algerian ties.
"The Algerian people will never forget the political and military support of the Chinese leadership for the Algerian revolution and its recognition of the provisional government of the Algerian Republic after it was announced in 1958," he said. The ambassador also mentioned many Chinese enterprises that invested in Algeria. Assistant Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
, Chen Xiaodong attended the event.